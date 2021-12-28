Saniya Burks had another outstanding game for the Rice Lady Bulldogs, scoring 31 points, in a 56-45 victory over the Frost Lady Polar Bears to advance to the girls Championship game of the Kiwanis Tournament on Wednesday.
It was a landmark game for Burks, a sophomore who eclipsed 1,000 points in her career in just her 41st game at Rice. Burks led all scorers with 31 points, including two 3-pointers to go along with eight rebounds, 10 steals and two assists. Burks has scored 71 points in two games in her first Kiwanis Classic.
Rice jumped out early, leading the Lady Polar Bears 19-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Polar Bears held strong but were never able to close the gap.
Burks wasn't alone. The Lady Bulldogs have talent all over the court. Rice's Alyssa Claxton scored 10 points, pulled down five rebounds and made three steals. Aaliyah Nezar scored six points and made four steals. Kelly Montgomery pulled down seven rebounds, scored five points and made a steal. Zinthia Gonzales scored four points to go along with five rebounds and KK Davis, despite not scoring, ended up with five rebounds and an assist.
The Lady Polar Bears fought hard throughout the game, keeping the score close, but fell short against a good Rice club. Kyra Cerda led the Lady Polar Bears with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Freshman Brynna Banks scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, and had a steal. Madeline Lee had eight points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Lexi Banks scored six points and had seven rebounds, and two steals. Breelyn Dyer rounded out the Frost scorers with one point, and she had four steals.
