With the game close through the first half and an electric crowd looking on at Navarro, the Rice Lady Bulldogs changed their defense, moving to a full-court press, which gave Rice a spark to pull away to a 55-33 victory over Teague to win its second consecutive Kiwanis Classic girls championship Thursday.
The game was a defensive battle in the first half with Teague electing to play a full-court press, often with four players in the backcourt trying to slow Rice star, Saniya Burks while Rice rotated Burks and Liviyah Nezar on Teague star, Jolee Haley, effectively limiting her scoring.
The change came in the second half as Rice coach Antonio Burks elected to start running a full-court press against Teague. The defensive change created more opportunities for steals and quick plays for the Lady Dawgs and Teague withered under the pressure.
The Lady Bulldogs pulled away effectively sealing the game early in the fourth quarter.
Teague ended the game with 33 points, which is the same as Burks averages scoring per game as she continues to lead the state in scoring.
Burks, who won her second consecutive Kiwanis Tournament MVP trophy, led all scorers with 30 points despite Teague's all-out defense to stop her. She made a 3-pointer, grabbed four rebounds against the much taller Lady Lions, handed out six assists, and had five steals to ignite the Rice defense.
Aaliyah Nezar who was named to the All-Tournament Team, had an outstanding game for the Lady Bulldogs, scoring 17 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, while grabbing three rebounds and making two steals. Brylie Upchurch, Sloan Cadena, and Leslie Romero each scored two points. Despite not scoring any points, Liviyah Nezar had a big game, hauling down seven rebounds against Teague's taller front.
Jolee Haley led Teague with 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Bethanah Owens, a sophomore who was the tallest player on the court, scored eight points with 11 rebounds and two assists.
Speaking with Rice coach Burks on the defensive change, he said, "I could tell Saniya was tired so I put her in center field and brought Liviyah and KK Davis up to guard Jolee Haley. They did a good job getting the ball out of her hands. I knew once we got the ball out of her hands, it would give us a chance for some turnovers and speed the game up a little bit and it worked out."
This game was a rematch of the 2021 Kiwanis Championship game that Rice won 60-59 on a last-second shot by KK Davis.
This was the fourth Kiwanis title for coach Burks, who won the title as Rice's boys coach before taking over the girls team last season.
