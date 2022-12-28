Welcome to the Kiwanis Classic, and here's Saniyaaaaaaa.
No one hung that banner on Navarro's Lewis Orr Court, where the Alba Golden Lady Panthers played their first game in the Kiwanis Classic Tuesday morning.
They didn't need a banner for the girls from the Tyler area, who had never played in the annual three-day Classic. Meeting Rice's superstar Saniya Burks was more than enough.
Talk about a wake-up call.
Burks, a junior point guard from Rice, leads all of Texas girls high school basketball in scoring, and is third in the nation in torching the net,
She's averaging 33 points a game.
Alba Golden held Saniya to 29 points. That was the good news for the Lady Panthers. The bad news? Rice won the opening round game 58-38.
Rice's Aaliya Nezar poured in 19 points and three other Lady Dawgs scored -- Liviya Nezar (four points), KK Davis (three points) and Brylie Upchurch (three points) -- as Rice sailed into the second round in the winners' bracket, where Antonio Burks' girls face Kerens at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiwanis semifinals.
The Lady Dawgs won their first Kiwanis Classic championship last year, and coach Burks' fourth. He won three boys Kiwanis titles for Rice before taking over the girls team last season and beating Teague in the title game.
There could be a rematch Thursday night.
Teague escaped with a win over Frost's Lady Polar Bears, who outplayed the heavily favored Lady Lions for more than three quarters before Teague ran away with the win.
Teague plays a much improved Blooming Grove Lady Lions team at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the other semifinal game. The winners meet the Rice-Kerens winner at 6 p.m. Thursday for the Kiwanis girls title.
Alba Golden plays Dawson in the consolation bracket at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
