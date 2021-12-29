Schedule
Today's Games
GIRLS
Consolation final
Blooming Grove vs. Kerens: Noon
Third-place game
Mildred vs. Frost: 3 p.m.
Championship game
Rice vs. Teague: 6 p.m.
BOYS
Consolation final
Rice vs. Teague: 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game
Kerens vs. Corsicana JV: 4:30 p.m.
Championship game
Blooming Grove vs. Dawson: 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Scores
Girls
Rice 56, Frost 45
Teague 49, Mildred 45
Kerens 58, Dawson 50
BOYS
Blooming Grove 62, Kerens 40
Dawson 51, Corsicana JV 43
Teague 78, Frost 36
