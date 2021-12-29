Blooming Grove's Jalen Coleman

Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer

Blooming Grove's Jalen Coleman (23) soars for the ball against Teague's Tywin Randle.

Schedule

Today's Games

GIRLS

Consolation final

Blooming Grove vs. Kerens: Noon

Third-place game

Mildred vs. Frost: 3 p.m.

Championship game

Rice vs. Teague: 6 p.m.

BOYS

Consolation final

Rice vs. Teague: 1:30 p.m.

Third-place game

Kerens vs. Corsicana JV: 4:30 p.m.

Championship game

Blooming Grove vs. Dawson: 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Scores

Girls

Rice 56, Frost 45

Teague 49, Mildred 45

Kerens 58, Dawson 50

BOYS

Blooming Grove 62, Kerens 40

Dawson 51, Corsicana JV 43

Teague 78, Frost 36 

