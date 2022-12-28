Jemel Rice had a double-double leading the Teague Lions to a victory over a scrappy Corsicana JV Tigers team 59-47 in the opening round of the Kiwanis Classic on Tuesday at Navarro College.
Rice led all scorers with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.
The Lions went on a 12-2 run to start the game, but the Tigers fought back closing the score to 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers went down by 12 at the half and kept fighting back to keep the game close and refused to be put away.
Pooky Betts led the Tigers with 18 points and hit big shot after big shot to keep the Tigers close.
Teague moves on to face Blooming Grove in the second round of the Kiwanis Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while Corsicana JV faces Dawson in the consolation bracket at 1:30 p.m.
