Jace Trull had a double-double for the Blooming Grove Lions, scoring 12 points with 13 rebounds in a losing effort as the Teague Lions outlasted the Blooming Grove Lions 59-54 in the semifinal round of the Kiwanis Classic Tournament, Wednesday night.
Teague faces Malakoff in the title game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The semifinal game was a back-and-forth affair with Teague pushing out to a ten-point lead, then Blooming Grove rallying back to close the lead to four or five points. This was repeated multiple times throughout the game with Teague holding on to the victory at the end.
Credit Blooming Grove, every time it seemed like Teague was going to make a big push to seal the victory, Blooming Grove would rally back to give themselves a chance.
Jemel Rice of Teague led all scorers with 18 points with three rebounds, four assists, and six steals.
Emmanuel Rosas led Blooming Grove with 17 points scored including five 3-pointers. Timmy Hamilton scored 16 points with five rebounds, five assists, and a steal.
Teague advances to the championship game of the Kiwanis Classic Tournament to face Malakoff's Tigers, who ran roughshod through their half of the bracket.
Blooming Grove will face Kerens for third place in the tournament.
