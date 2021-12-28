The Teague Lions got off to a fast start in beating the Frost Polar Bears, 78-36, in boys’ consolation action of the Kiwanis Classic on Tuesday morning. Teague will now face Rice in the consolation final on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Frost closes out the tournament with a seventh-place finish.
Frost was led by Cole Watson’s 19 points. Also scoring for the Polar Bears were Eli Rogers (7 points), Copper Curl (6), Gavin Clayton (2), and Jaden Rowe (2). Teague was paced by Jehmel Rice and Wayland Allison, both of whom finished with 15 points.
