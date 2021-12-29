In what was the most entertaining game of the Kiwanis Classic so far, the Teague Lady Lions edged the Mildred Lady Eagles, 49-45, Tuesday in the girls' semifinals to advance to face the Rice Lady Bulldogs in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. Championship game. Mildred will play Frost for third place at 3 p.m.
After a back-and-forth first half which saw Mildred, behind Amy Adamson’s 13 points, take a 26-25 lead, Teague took control during the third quarter. Jolene Haley’s three-point shot gave Teague a one-point lead and ignited a 7-0 run by the Lady Lions to begin the quarter.
Haley would finish the night with a game-high 27 points for the Lady Lions.
Mildred would go cold on offense as Teague would outscore Mildred, 13-7, to take a five-point lead, 38-33, into the final quarter.
After Teague’s Reagan Higgins scored to push the lead to 40-33 early in the fourth, Mildred would rally behind the three-point shooting of Kenli Dalton and Kasey Bonner. Dalton hit back-to-back shots to pull Mildred to within one point, 40-39, with five minutes remaining, while Bonner capped the 9-0 run and gave Mildred the lead, 42-40.
After Haley tied the score for Teague, Bonner regained the lead for Mildred, 44-42, with an offensive put-back midway through the fourth quarter.
But it would be a Haley three-point bomb that would give Teague the final lead change of the game, 45-44, and once again, sparked a 7-1 run to close out the game.
Bonner led the Lady Eagles with 14 points, followed closely by Adamson (13 points) and Dalton (10). Both Arianna Neason and Kami Owen chipped in 4 points each for Mildred.
Despite the loss, the Lady Eagles are still an impressive 14-6 on the season.
For Teague, in addition to Haley’s big game, Reagan Higgins added 13 points while Kori Pillette scored 5 points.
