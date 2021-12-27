The Teague Lady Lions came out fast and eased by the Blooming Grove Lady Lions, 59-26, in an opening round game at the 2021 Kiwanis Classic.
Teague jumped out to a 10-2 lead through the first four minutes, and never looked back. Blooming Grove would mount a mini-rally in the 3rd period, outscoring Teague 9-8, but could never get the deficit under 20 points.
Blooming Grove was led by Brooke McGraw with 10 points. Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Tianna Glen (8 points), Alyssa Stout (3), Lauren Wilcoxen (3), and Janet McGraw (2).
Teague was paced by Jolene Haley with 17 points and Mollie Smith with 13 points.
Teague advances to the semifinals to face Mildred at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, while Blooming Grove moves to the consolation finals at noon on Wednesday.
