It was just one of those nights for the Blooming Grove Lady Lions as the Teague Lady Lions started hot, building an early lead that proved insurmountable for Blooming Grove ultimately falling 39-23, Wednesday night in the semi-final round of the Kiwanis Classic Tournament.
Teague led Blooming Grove 22-2 at the end of the first quarter. Blooming Grove outscored Teague for the remainder of the ballgame but was unable to overcome that deficit. Blooming Grove played better and better as the game progressed as their size advantage showed.
Tianna Glenn led Blooming Grove with eight points including hitting two three-pointers. Blooming Grove outrebounded Teague 32 rebounds to 21, headed up by Brooke McGraw who had eight rebounds.
Jolee Haley for Teague had an outstanding game and led all scorers with 15 points, two assists, seven assists, and seven steals.
Teague moves on to the championship round to face Saniya Burks and the Rice Lady Bulldogs. It should be an interesting battle between Haley and Burks. Haley is not putting up the same numbers as Burks but is averaging nearly 18 points per game.
Blooming Grove will face Kerens in the third-place game.
