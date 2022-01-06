(AP File Photo/David J. Phillip)

Dirk Nowitzki holds up the MVP trophy after Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball game against the Miami Heat June 12, 2011, in Miami. The Mavericks won 105-95 to win the series -- their only NBA title. The Mavs retired Nowitzki's No. 41 Wednesday night, three years after he retired from his 21-year career with Dallas.