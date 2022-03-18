BLOOMING GROVE -- 1-0 brings joy. 1-0 brings pain.
And 1-0 lives longer than any other score in sports. Always has, always will. And that's just one reason Mildred's knuckle-gripping, stomach-churning eight-inning win over Blooming Grove Wednesday afternoon is going to hang around a while in both dugouts.
The best softball rivalry in the Golden Circle took the field Wednesday on a gorgeous, sun-splashed afternoon in the middle of Spring Break in Blooming Grove, where a large crowd showed up for the first-of two district showdowns between the top two teams in the 18-3A race.
When the long afternoon had ended it was the Mildred kids jumping, leaping and shouting on the diamond, squeezing their 1-0 victory and each other. No one wanted to let go.
Of course, the two teams have to play twice in the district race, and a Blooming Grove (now 3-1 in district) win in Mildred on April 12th could forge a tie for first with the Lady Eagles, who soared to 3-0 in the district race with Wednesday' victory.
The way Wednesday's showdown in the Grove was going, it looked like Mildred and Blooming Grove might still be on the Lady Lion diamond against each other on April 12. Neither team blinked during an intense 0-0 stalemate that grew with intensity with every out.
It was scoreless after seven innings, thanks to Mildred's Kacey White and BG's Ava Eldridge, two fierce competitors on the mound who dominated one batter after another. To say it's a shame one of those pitchers lost is a criminal understatement.
It was scoreless but full of drama, including a monumental one-on-one battle in the fourth between White and Brooke McGraw, who kept belting shots into the air, lifting the ball and blood pressures with every foul ball, including a near home run to left that went foul by a few inches.
White never gave in, or even flinched, and just kept firing at McGraw, who seemed to grow taller and more determined with each challenge during the long, nine-pitch at-bat that ended with a walk.
White was even tougher later in the inning with Eldridge on third and McGraw on second with one out. Once again, she pounded the strike zone and retired the final two Lady Lions on strikeouts.
White finished the game with 13 Ks and three walks while allowing just two singles. Eldridge was just as tough on Mildred, striking out 14 and allowing just two walks for the game. Mildred had three singles -- two by Kami Owen.
The Lady Eagles scored in the eighth after Megan Cryer led off with a liner to left that was mishandled for an error. Mildred went to pinch-runner Chole Jock, whose speed paid off when she moved to second on Amanda Hawkins' sacrifice bunt and scored when Isabelle Moore's hard grounder was mishandled, skipping into the outfield and sending Jock home. White shut down Blooming Grove in the bottom of the eighth with a 1-2-3 inning.
"Kacey was lights out today," said Mildred coach Josh Jones, who is in his third season at Mildred. "Kacey was super today and that's the best defense we've played in three years. It was an overall team win. We both (Mildred and Blooming Grove) made plays. It was a battle."
Everyone on both teams knows what the game meant.
"It's a big win," Jones said. "It's still early in the season. It's a confidence builder. They beat us 6-2 in Hillsboro and that hurt. When we play them again it will probably be for the district title. But Malakoff is still in it."
Malakoff, which lost to Blooming Grove 7-5 last week and has yet to play Mildred, may have a lot to say about the district title. The Lady Tigers have been without their No. 1 pitcher and are out to defend their district title.
Mildred plays Rice at home on Tuesday and plays at Malakoff next Friday in an afternoon game (noon start). Blooming Grove, which is 13-4, plays at Kemp Tuesday and plays Eustace at home next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.