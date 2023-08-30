MILDRED -- Mildred's Lady Eagles edged Kerens in a Golden Circle rivalry volleyball match Tuesday night at Mildred, where Lillie Burnett scored five consecutive points from the service line in Game 3 to give Mildred the momentum to win the tight match, 3-1.
The Lady Eagles and LadyCats split the first two sets, 25-11, 18-25, and then Mildred took the final two sets, 25-23 and 25-21, which were close and tense, to win the match. The two teams split a pair of matches in the Kerens Tournament earlier this season.
Mildred's Chole Jock handed out five assists and Lexi Fuller came through with three big blocks to help lead Mildred.
