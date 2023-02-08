MILDRED -- They unwrapped the three-way knot in District 18-3A Wednesday that decided seedings for Mildred, Rice and Malakoff, three talented teams that finished in a deadlock for first when Mildred lost and Rice and Malakoff won Tuesday to all finish at 11-3.
The three coaches met at the District 18-3A meeting in Mildred and Mildred coach Loyd Morgan made the math easy when he volunteered to take the No. 3 seed. Rice and Malakoff play at Blooming Grove Friday for the top-seed.
"I just figured that was the best for our team," said Morgan, who lost one his top players when Kasey Bonner left the game Tuesday with an injury. "Knowing we were down a player and probably having to play three games, I just thought that was the best for our team to have a chance to advance in the playoffs."
The bi-district opening round of the playoffs begin Monday and by taking the No. 3 seed Loyd gives his kids some rest to prepare for a win-or-go-home opening round game Monday.
Otherwise, there was a good chance Mildred would have had to play in two more games (after Tuesday's close game) this week and face a tough opponent Monday in a brutal four games in seven days stretch.
Loyd put his kids first and said the No. 3 seed scenario was a better road for his team and gave Mildred its best chance to recover and be ready for the bi-district round.
Meanwhile, Rice and Malakoff will play at 7:30 Friday night in Blooming Grove to decide the No. 1 seed. The three teams share the District 18-3A after a wild ride through district, where Rice forged the three-way tie when Aaliya Nezar his a shot at the buzzer to beat Scurry-Rosser Tuesday night.
Scurry-Rosser and Palmer tied for fourth and will play to decide the fourth seed this week.
