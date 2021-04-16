In September of 2020, Mady Griffin, a senior at Mildred High School, signed her letter of intent to play softball at Central Christian College of Kansas. Mildred Athletics hosted her official HS signing ceremony on Wednesday.
Mady has played softball in Mildred since she was five years old. She also began playing select at the age of 12. She is a member of Showtime Fastpitch Central Texas Shoots coached by Chris Shoots and Rob Moody out of the Waco/China Springs Area.
She credits many coaches in her success , however she is quick to say that her daddy, Kenneth Griffin, and Little League Coach Bryan Mitchell along with pitching coach Doug Tapley have made the most impact. She also has received a lot of support and encouragement from select coaches, Chris Shoots and Rob Moody, who have shown her exemplary examples of professionalism and teamwork.
She would like to thank the Mildred ISD coaching staff and former Mildred head softball Coach Justin Baker (Little River Academy) along with Head Coach Josh Jones for always believing in and encouraging her. Special thanks to Delaney Wolfe and Robert Wynn for their support and encouragement also. Mady plans to major in Exercise Science with a Minor in Sports Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.