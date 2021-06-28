Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.