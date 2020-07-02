Mrs. Betty Jean Johnston, 92, of Corsicana passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Corley Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Par…