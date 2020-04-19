While we’re waiting on the NFL draft, and MAYBE crowdless major league
baseball, we’ve been talking a bit about women’s basketball. I promised
to fill you in a little on the once greatest basketball program this
side of UCLA during the Wooden era, the Waylon Baptist Flying Queens.
But, first, you probably need a little history of women’s basketball.
There was no girls’ team at Corsicana High School until 1978. Now, all
the small schools in the Golden Circle had played forever. Frost,
Blooming Grove, Mildred, Dawson, Wortham and Italy had played since the
days when the uniform of the day was bloomers (Rice didn’t have a high
school at the time.)
I grew up watching it. Back in my day, Midlothian High School went from
class B to class A during my tenure, thus as a small school, they had
girls’ basketball. It was a small school sport. Duncanville, a
super-sized Class 6A school now, was class B in the mid 50’s. They have
always been a power in girls’ basketball. None of the Dallas, Fort
Worth, Arlington, Irving or Garland schools played. I honestly don’t
know why.
From its inception to 1978, it was not a game you’d recognize unless
you’re a prime candidate for the corona virus, aka a senior citizen like
me. Back in the day, if you were of the female persuasion, you were
either a guard or a forward, and never the twain shall meet. The game
was 3 on 3 on each end of the court. Guards played defense against the
three forwards on the other team. While the guards guarded, their
forwards went out to the concession stand for an ice cold Dr Pepper or a
popcorn. Okay, not really, but they did nothing except stand on the
other end of the floor and watch.
Girls never crossed the mid court line. Guards never got to shoot.
Forwards play minimal defense. My sister was a 5’9” forward. As a
sophomore, she averaged 28 points per game. (I was a senior
averaging….well, that’s irrelevant.) Oh, she cheered after that instead
of playing basketball.
In 1976, at the biggest girl’s tournament in the state, the Duncanville
SWAAU holiday tournament, I witnessed a girl from Phillips High School
outside of Amarillo (Gary Tolbert’s alma mater and a school which
doesn’t exist anymore) score 92 points. Her team scored 94. At 6’3’,
Jill Rankin went on to play at UT.
In ’78, CHS took up girls’ basketball and volleyball. My old buddy, Ron
Jantzen coached the first Lady Tigers’ team. Ron is married to Lynn
Jantzen the Rice superintendent. Their daughter, Kara, starred at
Wortham HS while Lynn was the high school principal there.
Major colleges were equally slow in taking it up. Actually, it took
Title Nine, a federal funding program threatening to take away federal
funds from both public schools and universities for each to offer
girls’/women’s basketball.
Before there were the Baylor, Tennessee, UConn women’s powerhouses,
there was Louisiana Tech. Before LA Tech, there were Delta State and Old
Dominion. Before Delta State and Old Dominion, there was Wayland Baptist.
The college women’s game resembled high school basketball with a couple
of exceptions. Originally, the college game featured a rover, then later
two rovers. Rover’s played full court, both offense and defense. My high
school girl friend played Rover at Ranger Junior College. You see the
female gender was too delicate for all that running and jumping, so
playing only half the court protected them. I suppose you had to find
extra tough women to play rover.
Now, you see, Wayland Baptist College was in Plainview up in the
Panhandle. Girls’ basketball has always been big in the Panhandle. Well
into the ‘80s and beyond, such high schools at Nazareth, Canyon and
Phillips High produced multiple state championships and dozens of
college players.
Women’s basketball had been in small colleges for a long time. My
grandmother played her only year in college at North Texas Normal
College, now UNT, in 1921. Wayland Baptist had a long tradition of
playing. Prior to 1948, they had been the WBC Lassies. In ’48, a local
flour mill called the Queen Mill provided new uniforms, so they became
the Harvest Queens. In 1951, the president of Waylon Baptist asked an
alum and the owner of Hutcherson Flying Service to sponsor the team. So,
in ’51, they became the Hutcherson Flying Queens.
Were they any good? I’m glad you asked. Between 1953 and 1958, the
Flying Queens won 131 straight basketball games. Between 1954 and 1975,
they won 10 national AAU championships. With Hutcherson as their
sponsor, they flew to games in four small private planes. They arrived
wearing custom warm up suits. They warmed up using a Globe Trotter-esque
routine to “Sweet Georgia Brown” and the ladies were constantly signing
autographs.
On November 30, 2017 the Waylon Baptist (now University) women won their
1600th basketball game. To give you some perspective, Tennessee had
1252, Louisiana Tech 1199 and UConn 1118. From 1948 through 2018, they
had a record of 1622 wins against 562 losses for a winning percentage of
.743.
Altogether, they have won 19 national championships and produced 212 All
Americans. In 1959, eight Waylon players and their coach played in the
first women’s basketball game ever played in Madison Square Garden. They
lost….to the Soviet national team 42-40. It must have scared the
Russians. To this day, they have never attacked Plainview, Texas.
So who are the Waylon Baptist University Flying Queens? Only the best
women’s basketball team you’ve never heard of.
