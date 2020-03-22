Boy, if I thought there were times of the year when not much was going
on, and I had a serious case of vapor lock of the brain, it’s nothing
compared to EVERYTHING being shut down. There is nothing, zilch, nada. I
tried to find tidily winks in Tel Aviv and came away empty. Of course,
it could be worse. I’m only once a week.
Think about ESPN and all the
little ESPN’s. They’re 24/7. What are they going to do? I’d check, but
I’m too cheap to subscribe to the package that includes it.
It’s not like I can go anywhere to find a topic. Like you, I’m pretty
much stuck at the house watching Law and Order reruns (it’s better than
most of the new stuff). I got in on the trend too late to try hoarding
toilet paper, canned soup and bread. There must be some kind of Walmart
bingo going on that no one told me about. I’m guessing that every time
you empty a shelf of some product you get to mark off a square on your
card. Last time I was in Walmart, lots of people must have already binged.
The Covid 19 is scary stuff. I didn’t worry about it for quite a while.
After all, they said the people who are really at risk are the elderly
with underlying conditions. So, I just blew it off until I saw a mirror
and realized them was me. I guess I am that demographic.
EVERYTHING is cancelled. Church is cancelled. Flights are cancelled.
Ball games are cancelled. School is out. I’ve done more hand washing
than Pontius Pilate. I am social distancing. I birdied number one
Monday, and all we could do was elbow bump. We weren’t wearing masks,
although the rest of my foursome would have looked better with one.
But, there is some serious fear out there…er…here. And, there is reason
for it. Flu has been around forever. Whatever strain is dominant in a
given year, there is a certain amount of herd resistance because of
people being exposed before.
The Corona Virus is brand new. There are no antibodies for it because no one has had it before. The actual mortality rate and rate of contagion are still unknown. Clorox wipes are no longer a novelty. They are a necessity.
It has made Facebook a bit more fun. I get a kick out of reading the
deniers, those who think it’s a hoax, those who think it’s Chinese germ
warfare, those who think George Soros invented it and Obama spread it,
and those who think the DNC has made it all up. Some of them must think
that Trump is playing along to get himself defeated in November. What am
I saying? Most of those folks don’t think, period.
What I hadn’t considered until I saw my daughter in law, Miranda
Johnson, posted something is the effect on the young ones. When we show
fear, when we panic, our kids sense it. We have scared them.
Back in 1963, we had been through the atomic bomb drills in school. Some
of you will remember those. We would get under our desks, put our head
between our legs and kiss our….oh wait…I can’t say that. We’d just
practice for when the Russians attacked. Like a school desk would keep
you from being vaporized by an atomic blast!
In ’63, I had lettered in 7th grade football. I had been measured for my
blue sweater with a white chenille M on the front. I couldn’t wait. I’d
been waiting on getting a letter sweater as long as I could
remember…well, at least since 6th grade. The wait was interminable.
Then it happened, or almost happened. JFK told the Ruskies to get their
missiles out of Cuba or else. I wasn’t sure what “else” was, but it
couldn’t be good. Here I was on the verge of getting that coveted blue
sweater (and not having to take Ag to get a jacket), and the President
was going to get me irradiated by a Soviet bomb. I was going to die
without ever putting on that long coveted award. I would never get to
impress some out of town girl with the symbol of my athletic prowess.
Well, your kids, my grandkids and my great nieces and nephews may not be
waiting on something as awe inspiring as my sweater, but they can sense
fear. While we’re worrying about white bread and Charmin, they’re
worried about their safety. They are scared.
What I want you to do is put down the Purell, the Clorox wipes, the
conspiracy Kool Aid of the Reynolds’s Wrap aluminum foil hat and go hug
yours. Assure them that they are safe. Let them know that you will
protect them, that things will be normal again soon.
Don’t make me come down there and hug them myself. I’ll do it. In fact,
I wish I could. All of mine are too scattered, too far away for me hug.
So, I am looking for a placebo, a substitute for my own. If you’re too
busy sorting your stash of TP, sanitizer, bread, Campbell’s soup, bleach
and pressed ham. If plotting you Netflix binge watching is taking all
your time, call me. Since the shelves are empty, I think I’ll hoard hugs
(in my hazmat suit, of course).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.