OK, I’ve been lax about getting anything in to the two Michaels lately. In my mind, at least, I’ve used the excuse that there are no sports going on so there is nothing to write about. That’s only partly true.
If you’ve read my work at all, you know I don’t have to have
anything factual to write about. I don’t get paid enough to do real
research. I frequently just sit down at my computer and do a little
spring cleaning of the brain.
Like I said, the part about there being no sports is only partly true.
The whole truth is that at my age, I don’t have to do that brain
cleaning as often. Mother Nature has done a lot of that for me. Often I
sit down at my computer then think, “What did I come in here for?” Don’t
laugh. Half of you walk into the kitchen then ask yourself the same
question. Then you just grab a bowl of Blue Bell or a Snicker’s bar and
wander into the living room, then think, “What did I come in here for?’,
then sit down and eat another bowl of Moolenium Crunch.
I won’t reveal his name, but a man who has his own statue in Corsicana
said in his daily briefing that he reads my column. (That narrows it
down, and I don’t think Lefty Frizell and Jose Antonio Navarro are still
among the living.) I was shocked. The last time I asked Michael Kormos
for a raise, he said the only people reading my column were my immediate
family and Bob McElroy. Now, I feel guilty about my recent sloth.
So, now I’m sitting at my Hewlet Packard in my mask with my hand
sanitizer at my side checking out ESPN.com to try to find something to
write about. Since I’m too cheap to upgrade to the DIRECTV package that
has ESPN, I have to read about it. Which also means I miss out on what a
sports network talks about with no sports anywhere in the world.
I did read this morning that Ohio State is considering playing in front
of 30,000 to 50,000 fans. If it’s 50,000 that means every other seat
will be filled, since the Show holds 105,000. I’ve never set foot inside
the “stadium that Harley built”, but if it’s anything like other stadia
that I have been in, that leaves, at most, two feet between patrons.
30,000 would be every third seat which would mean four feet between.
Then you have to consider those sitting in front of and behind a fan.
That might allow for six feet of separation in that direction, but from
what I’ve read, six feet is safe only if both parties are silent.
Talking increases the distance that should be allowed, and yelling for
the Buckeyes? I’d say 500 fans per game would be safe.
Of course, they could just use the University of Tulsa as an example.
The Golden Hurricanes play in Chapman Stadium that only holds 30,000 and
on average a fourth of those are empty at any given game. Tulsa has
modeled social distancing when social distancing wasn’t cool.
I also read that Major League Baseball is going to shorten the draft to
five rounds. That’s pretty significant since they usually have about
forty rounds. Mike Piazza was drafted by the Mets in the 62nd round
back in the day. Of course, prior to 1965, there was no draft for
baseball. Everyone was a free agent, which explains why the Yankees were
so dominant for so many years.
Hundreds of baseball players get drafted. There are over 150 minor
league teams in the U.S. There are thirty major league teams. One out of
every 200 minor league players ever make it to the major league. That’s
.5 % or .005. Many of those 199 players who never make it to the “Show”
forgo college to try professional baseball. Forget “Bull Durham” when
you think about minor leagues. Ask either Don Denbow, they can tell you
about that life.
If you ever go to Frisco and watch the Rough Riders, you see a really
fine Double A stadium. You watch players, some on the verge of moving to
Arlington, in snazzy uniforms. It’s the big time, right? A player at the
AA level right now makes $350 a week, or about $500 a week less than
unemployment pays right now. Oh, and they only get paid that during the
season. Once the season is over, they’d better look for a job. At the
Class A level, players make $295 a week.
With only a five round draft, hundreds more young baseball players may
go on to play college baseball. That means instead of riding to places
like Peoria or Round Rock on a bus, they might get a degree. It will
also upgrade the level of play for universities and community colleges
like Navarro College. Without the glamour of being drafted, more players
may take advantage of the chance to play for A&M, UT, Sul Ross or
Trinity Valley. I think it will be a winner, winner, chicken dinner for
both players and schools. And, if you’re a Grand Prairie Air Hog, that
chicken dinner may more closely resemble a chicken pot pie.
See, there are things to write about. Now, just why did I sit down and
write all of this? Beats me. Whoa? Where did that bowl of ice cream come
from? Oh, boy. Rocky Road.
ऀ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.