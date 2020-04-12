ऀWaco, Texas is now the center of the women’s basketball universe, okay,
maybe the co-center. That seems to bounce back and forth between Waco
and Storrs, Connecticut. However, Waco has Chip and Jojo, so we win the
tie breaker.
ऀThe national championship in women’s basketball now has to run through
Waco, specifically through Baylor University (with a 2011 detour through
College Station). The Lady Bears have won national championships in ’05,
’12 and ’19. When this season came to a virus laden end, the Baptist
Bears were ranked number one in the nation and pretty much assured a
number one seed.
ऀSo, why, you may ask, am I talking about Baylor during the sports
drought? Well, it seems that Baylor coach Kim Mulkey has been elected to
the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Besides winning three national
championships (so far) in women’s basketball, Kim won a national
championship as a player at Louisiana Tech and another as an assistant
coach at the same Ruston school.
ऀI know some of you are thinking, “So what this got to do with
Corsicana?” Yes, there is a dearth of athletic activity right now aside
from the 14,355 mock NFL drafts. But, stay with me. There is a tie to
the Big C.
ऀThe coach at Louisiana Tech when Kim Mulkey was their 5’4” All American
point guard on the national championship team, was Leon Barmore. Leon
was also the coach there with Kim as his assistant coach when they won
another national championship. Prior to his women’s coaching career,
Barmore was a high school boys’ basketball coach at Bastrop, LA High
School. In Bastrop, Leon worked for a high school principal named Dr.
T.Y. Harp. Yep, that T.Y. Harp.
ऀDr. Harp used to tell how Leon hated women’s basketball. He was the
ultimate men’s chauvinist coach. He thought the women’s game to be
inferior. T.Y. told the story about how when Leon’s first child was
born, he wouldn’t speak to his wife for a week because he wanted a son,
and she had a girl. I would quote what T.Y. said he told Leon, but this
is a family paper. Let me just paraphrase it. Basically T.Y. mentioned
something about Leon’s lack of education, and that if he had paid
attention in biology class, he’d know it was Coach Barmore’s fault, not
his wife’s.
ऀKim’s successor at Baylor was Sonja Hogg, who had been Leon’s co-head
coach at La Tech his first year. Sonja and Leon both announced their
retirement the same year. Kim assumed she would be the new head coach at
the Ruston school. However, she wanted a 5 year contract, and the most
the school would offer was 4. She took it as a lack of confidence, so
she packed her bags and moved to Waco before any of us had even heard of
Chip and Joanna. I’d say both Coach Mulkey and Baylor made the right
call. Outside anything branded Magnolia or named Briles, Kim Mulkey has
been the biggest thing to hit Waco since the Brazos River was a creek.
ऀNeed another tie in to the hub of the Golden Circle? Okay, Sonja Hogg’s
predecessor at Baylor was Mildred’s own Pam Bowers. Pam had been a P.E.
teacher at Mildred, then taught at Navarro College before spending 15
years as the head women’s basketball coach at Baylor.
ऀOf course, for many years women’s basketball was a step child at the
Baptist on the Brazos University. Texas and Texas Tech were the big dogs
in the old Southwest Conference. Even though Sonja Hogg had a national
title on her resume, her overall record at BU shows one more win than
losses there.
ऀKim Mulkey wasn’t walking into a bastion of basketball. It sure wasn’t
the UCLA of John Wooden. In fact, it wasn’t even the best known Baptist
women’s team in the state. That honor went to the first in the nation
women’s dynasty, the Hutcherson Flying Queens of Wayland Baptist College
in Plainview, Texas. (Stay tuned. Next week we’ll find out more about
the biggest dynasty ever in the state of Texas. Eat your hearts out UT
and A&M.)
ऀHowever, Kim took a second rate SWC program into the new Big 12 and
dominated. Of the 12 Big 12 titles, the Bears have won 11, and I feel
sure this year would have made it 12 out of 13. Toss in three national
titles, and the Gaines have a little competition for the most famous
name in Waco…well, maybe a little behind Dr. Pepper.
