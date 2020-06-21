I belong to a group on Facebook called the History of Football in
Texas. I often see posts on there from the likes of Jim Hagle and Ronnie
Ward from the glory days of Corsicana football. In fact, I saw just
today, where Ronnie posted about a digitized film of a 1965 playoff game.
ऀWell, someone in the group posted the question, “What is the worst butt
kicking you ever watched in Texas football?” I had a hard time deciding
how to answer, so I answered twice depending on whether you took the
question to mean in one game or a season. Unfortunately, I got to
witness both categories from the wrong perspective.
ऀIn 1966, I was a starting tight end and safety on a Midlothian High
School team that was destined for a stellar 2-8 record. Our district
included the Forney Jackrabbits who were rated the number one Class A
team in the state. Forney had one future NFL player on that team, a
rarity for a Class A bunch.
ऀWe lost, at home by the way, 76-0. Sound like a butt kicking? Oh, you
have no idea. I caught a pass in that game that gave us our only first
down of the night. And, when I say I caught a pass, a defensive back
stepped up and intercepted it. I happened to get my arm inside of his,
so we both came down with it, and by rule it was a reception, a good
thing since that was half of my total receptions for the year.
ऀForney punted twice on first down, once from our 20 and another time
from our 5. Our head football coach for that one season was our
basketball coach. He took that as a personal insult, and how he got even
in basketball is an entirely different story. Needless to say, I got to
see the butt kicking and the retaliation both from an up close and
personal view.
ऀNow, if the question referred to a butt kicking season, I can top the
individual category in spades. In 1975, I was hired as the head
basketball coach in Quinlan. I had coached 7^th grade football for two
years, and eighth grade for one. That qualified me to be the first
assistant in football for the Panthers since that made me the senior
staff member in experience. Our head coach had never played football. He
had been promoted to head coach directly from being the eighth grade coach.
ऀQuinlan had no field house. The football field was directly behind the
school so teams dressed in the gym locker rooms. We furnished the
players practice pants, helmets and shoulder pads. That’s it, nothing
else. Our players had to furnish their own shoes, mouth pieces (if they
wore one), socks, jocks and practice jerseys.
ऀAt every practice, we would have players wearing shoulder pads over a
button down school shirt, an undershirt stretched over shoulder pads or
simply shoulder pads with no shirt over or under them. Socks would run
the gamut from black to blue to red to nonexistent. Our starting
fullback practiced for the first week of two a days barefooted.
ऀOur practice field was just that, a field. The stadium crown on the
field (a slightly higher mid field so it would drain after a rain)
looked more like an Indian burial mound. If you stood on our sideline
during a 7^th grade game, you couldn’t see the players on the opposite
sideline. Our goalposts had been made by the Ag department, and, we
later discovered, were built to NCAA standards and not UIL standards.
ऀNeedless to say, we had a few obstacles to overcome. When you think of
Corsicana HS, you think of tradition. Quinlan had a tradition but on the
other end of the spectrum.
ऀAt the start of the ’75 season, we were in the early stages of what
would grow to become a 28 game losing streak (which was only broken in
’76 with a 6-6 tie in a monsoon). Through the course of our 0-10 season,
we gave up 445 points while scoring 23. Sixteen of those 23 came in the
season finale against Rockwall after the Yellow Jackets had put up 44
and emptied the bench.
ऀIn 1975, there were 203 Class 2A football teams in Texas. Harris had
Quinlan rated number 203.
ऀOn the morning of that Rockwall season ending game, I stopped at the
7-11 for my traditional morning breakfast of a Dr Pepper and a package
of Twinkies (breakfast of champions). As I passed the newspaper rack, I
did a double take. On the front page of the Dallas Morning News, there
was a story about the futility of the Quinlan Panthers. There was a
cartoon of a big football player holding a small one in the palm of his
hand. The headline read, “Number 203 Tries Harder.” I still have a
laminated copy of that article.
ऀOne of the perks of being the worst football team in the state is that
everyone schedules a guaranteed win for homecoming…well, everyone except
Quinlan. As a result, I got to watch 6 homecoming queens being crowned
that year.
ऀSo, I assume if there is anyone in the state qualified on knowing a
butt kicking when they see one, it’s me. For all the success I’ve had in
both playing and coaching basketball, I have been humbled on the
gridiron. However, I’m here to suggest it you put Jim Acree, Don Denbow,
Tom Wilson or Hal Wasson in a gym and handed them a ball without a point
on each end, they might have suffered a similar fate. If it’s true that
what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, I should be another Arnold
Swartz…Schwarts….Sweartz… Aw, another Ray Jacobs.
