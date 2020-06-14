ऀNow that I know Dr. Rogers as well as my mother read my column, I’ll
pay closer attention to his whims. He posted on Facebook that he enjoyed
my “hither and yon” columns. I think he’s referring to those weeks when
my brain slips into neutral, and can’t come up with a topic. By the way,
I would think that someone with Dr. Rogers’ education would know how to
spell yawn.
ऀI’m trying to get it straight in my head just how the NBA season will
play out. From what I gather, they will have the 16 teams that currently
would have qualified for the playoffs plus the next six in the
standings. All the games will be played at Disney World. I think this is
a subliminal admission that this is a Mickey Mouse plan to milk TV money
from a Goofy setup. M-I-C… I guess we’ll C real soon. K-E-Y… Y because
they like money. MOUSE.
ऀMike Leach is back. Okay, he was never gone, but he might as well be.
He was marooned up in the Pacific Northwest. Oh, they have football in
Washington, but Leach is much more than football. Anybody can talk
football. Leach doesn’t talk football. Mike Leach talks pirates. There
never were many pirates in the Puget Sound. However, Starkville is less
than three hours from the Gulf. Jeanne Lafitte plied the waters of the
Gulf of Mexico. Starkville is also less than three hours from
Pascagoula, the birthplace of Jimmy Buffet and the home of the Jimmy
Buffet beach. Jimmy Buffet, pirates, parrot heads and lost shakers of
salt. Aaaarrrrrgggg!
ऀNFL teams are going to have to stay home for training camp. The ‘50s
had the Junction boys, the ‘20s will have the Frisco boys. Just think
some of the Cowboys will have to commute all the way from Southlake to
Frisco to get to the Star. I’m just glad Jason Witten’s gone before he
had to suffer the ignominy of driving all the way from Westlake to the
Star, then back again. He’d have been stuck in that 12,000 sq. foot of
squalor and have Babe’s fried chicken delivered from Roanoke.
ऀI just completed by annual tilt at a windmill this week when I filled
out my online application for tickets to the Masters. I’m glad they
didn’t pull my name this year. The Masters in November? Have you ever
seen an azalea bloom in November? I can have pimento cheese sandwiches
and sweet tea at home.
ऀYou all know I’m a Dak Prescott guy. I fell in love with him when we
was a junior at Mississippi State. I urged Jerry to draft him. He has
been more than I even expected. Jerry has offered him $35 million a year
for five years. I don’t know if they teach math in Starkville, but
that’s…uh, hold on while I take off my shoes….$175 million. I think
Nolan Ryan was the greatest pitcher in the history of the world, and I
thought the Astros were crazy to give him $1 million. $175 million!!??
Dak wants $45 million for that fifth year. The extra $10 million will do
what, gold plate his Ferrari? Dak, sign the contract.
ऀMississippi State seems to be a recurring theme in my hither and yawn.
So, while we’re on the subject, Sydney McNeel, daughter of Tiffany
Dotson Hubbard and granddaughter of Dale Dotson will be a cheerleader
there next year. I have got to find tickets to a game and transportation
to Starkville. I cannot pass up the chance to see the Dotson clan decked
out in maroon and white. Hail State? Hail yes!
ऀI wonder where State plays Auburn. I do have a few Auburn shirts laying
around the house. Next year we’ll have to grandkids screaming “War
Eagle.” While Sydney is turning flips on the sideline, our granddaughter
Allison Dees will be playing the Tigers’ Fight Song on the French horn.
I’m not sure if her younger brother is going to pursue the trumpet there
or not.
ऀAh, then we’re going to have baseball without fans. Without the roar of
the crowd, the Astros beating on trash cans will be a tad obvious. Will
players have songs on the PA as they head to the batter’s box? After a
homerun, will the home team shoot off fireworks? If they do, who will
see them? And the biggest question of all, is what will become of the
approximately 184,000 bobble head dolls sitting in empty stadia all over
the country. Will poor kids in Africa get MLB bobble heads to go along
with their Colorado Rockies World Champion T-shirts?
ऀIt’s a different world. Going viral has a whole new meaning. But, come
to think of it, watching a azalea-less Masters in November may be way
better that watching election results. I think I’d rather see
meaningless sports over meaningless politics any day. And it goes full
circle. I started and ended this column with Mickey Mouse. It just fits.
