To Dez or not to Dez; that is the question. “Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, or to take arms (legs?) against a sea of troubles, and by opposing them, end them?”
Was that William Shakespeare or Jerry Jones? After two years of being completely out of football, Dez wants to come back to the Cowboys. Now there are some slings and arrows. What do you do?
When the Cowboys cut Dez, it was more than eroded skills that put him on the street. Dez was a distraction. He was a distraction to the team, but he was more of a distraction to himself. “O, what a rogue and peasant” was he. Ever since the catch at Green Bay that wasn’t a catch, he had gone downhill. He was a number one receiver who couldn’t (or wouldn’t) run routes. You’ve got to move on. However….
It is intriguing to think about putting the Lufkin native in the slot. Cooper is obviously the number one receiver. Gallup is number two and moving up fast. I can picture Dez in the slot not having to remember a lot of routes but doing two things: running slants with that big body over the middle and going for jump balls in the end zone.
“O, that this too, too solid flesh would melt…” Like I said, he’s coming off of two years away from football. He lasted one practice in New Orleans almost a year and a half ago before he ruptured an Achilles. But….he’s working out near the Cowboy’s facility with several of the Cowboy players, and they say he’s in great shape.
“…though I am native here…” He could probably get an invitation to someone else’s training camp, but he is a born and bred Cowboy. He wants to be here. What if Jerry says no, he goes to New England and makes Brady the GOAT once again?
Would Dez “listen to many and speak to a few…”? If he doesn’t get the ball as much as he thinks he should, does he get in Dak’s ear? Do his sideline antics and demand for the ball slow Gallup’s growth? Oh, he tells reporters now that he’d just like to play again, that he wouldn’t have to be number one. Could he handle being number three, or if they keep Cobb, number four? “That one may smile and smile and be a villain.”
Then we have the salary cap. Jerry has his accountants working overtime to try to please Dak, write huge weekly checks to Zeke, resign Amari, and who to release among Byron Jones, Maliek Collins, Robert Quinn and a host of other free agents.
Would Dez sign for the veteran minimum? The salary cap is set in stone. There is only so much to go around. Even under the new league agreement, Jerry is stuck with a set cap. He can, “neither a borrower nor lender be.”
Am I dreaming, or is Dez still a viable option? Is it all in my mind? Could Dez be the last key to the puzzle, or would he be an albatross around Dak’s neck? Would it be good or bad? Am I over thinking the whole situation? “There is nothing either good or bad but thinking makes it so.”
But, wait. I’m forgetting one important factor. Does Coach McCarthy want Dez? Does Bryant even fit into Mike’s offensive philosophy?
He has dealt with Dez from the opposite sideline and has seen what he can do? Surely Jerry wouldn’t go rogue in signing him without consulting the coach to see if he would fit. “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt in our philosophy.”
“Though this be madness, yet there is method in’t.” You can bet if Dez gets a contract, McCarthy and Stephen will both have a say in it.
I still firmly believe that Jerry is more the surgically enhanced face of the franchise (“God hath given you one face, and you make yourself another.”), and Stephen is the one pulling the strings. I don’t think the younger Jones will do anything that the veteran coach doesn’t approve.
Could the old Jerry reemerge? “Ay, there’s the rub.” It is possible even if I don’t think it will happen.
If he crosses McCarthy, then we’ll know, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
(And I always thought I’d use algebra but not Hamlet. But, obviously, I don’t believe that “brevity is the soul of wit.”)
