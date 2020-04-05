What if there is no football this fall? That could be a real possibility. While out walking one afternoon last week, I was listening to the Ticket on my phone. It was some syndicated show out of Atlanta, but I listened anyway. On there, one of the hosts quoted Kirk Herbstreit as saying he would be shocked if there was football this fall. Wow!
It’s strange enough right now that the only sporting event on the horizon is the NFL draft. Now, they have changed the format to where there will be no crowd, and social distancing will be the practice of the day, or three days. Yep, that’s right. Roger Goodell won’t be hugging any 325 pound tackles.
But back to the possibility of no football. Sports as we know it might never recover. Think about all the senior players who will miss that last chance to play. For many late bloomers, the chance to showcase their improvement for NFL scouts will vaporize.
There is talk of playing games on a neutral site with no crowds. I guess that would still bring in the TV revenue. Some suggested that they could build fields amongst the cornfields of Iowa with no bleachers, just so they could play. I mean that worked for Kevin Costner and Shoeless Joe Jackson, but…
Can imagine social distancing on the football field. Talk about your spread offence. Tackling would be out of the question. Flags? I guess they could if the flags are at least 6 feet long.
But, seriously. The football program funds most of the athletic programs at each school. If there are no games, that doesn’t just wreck football, but soccer (men’s and women’s), baseball, softball, volleyball, swimming, diving, volleyball, wrestling, and on and on. A season with no football revenue would mean many other sports could disappear, and the ones that survive would start over from scratch.
Oh, it’s not just football. Major league baseball could be done for the year as could the NBA. Many college basketball players played their last game with no conference tournament, no March Madness and no Final Four. Imagine some college senior who spent countless hours in the gym imagining shots right before the buzzer to win the national championship, who were on the cusp of seeing that dream in reality, hearing that the dream just died of some virus.
Think of the major golf championships that won’t be won, the home runs Mike Trout won’t add to his career total, the Stanley Cup that won’t have champagne drunk from it, the grass at Wimbledon that won’t get smashed by overhand returns. Think about tailgates that will be used simply for holding stuff in the back of a pickup instead of holding a grill and a keg.
And, it’s not just athletes. We have a grandson in Helena, Alabama who is a senior. Think about all the high school seniors who won’t have a prom, a graduation ceremony and all the other things they traditionally do.
We have a granddaughter at Auburn who has one more season of marching and playing the French horn at half time of Tiger football games. If there is no season, that is part of the college experience that will be down the drain.
Maybe I’m being overly pessimistic, but I don’t see a lot of reasons for optimism just yet. When this thing peaks, when they “flatten the curve” it won’t be over. The quarantine or shelter in place that flattened it, won’t simply go away. If we just go back to packing Walmart, sharing the same air in gyms, both the basketball type and the workout type, sitting elbow to elbow in airplanes, buses or waiting areas at Chili’s or the OMI, the curve won’t stay flat. Normal won’t be normal for a long, long time, if ever. There may be a new normal.
I can just hear my grandkids telling their grandkids, you should have been around back in 2020. We were stuck in the house, and all we had were 215 channels on TV and Wi-Fi. That will be the equivalent of my granddad telling me about walking to school every day, uphill both ways.
As much as I miss sports, I miss church more. I miss seeing all my church family. It’s nice to be able to watch Sunday services online, but somehow sitting in my recliner in a t-shirt and shorts, unshaven and barefooted just doesn’t bring the same effect.
My advice? Stay home. Wash your hands, then wash them again. If they don’t live in your house, don’t visit with them unless it’s by phone, Facetime or Zoom. Then pray, pray again, have a snack, take another nap, then go back to praying. Maybe no one will flatten a linebacker, but between social distancing, Lysol and Purell, maybe we can flatten that curve.
