ऀI’m sure most of you are far too young to remember the 1975 Cowboy
draft. I was just a wee lad myself back then, but I’ve heard the stories
about the draft magic of that year. Back then the draft was a mere 17
rounds, but the Cowboys were judicious in their picks. Over those 17
rounds, Dallas picked up some names even you young ‘uns may recall. Some
of you “more seasoned” readers may remember the majority of them.
ऀIn the 1st round they got the “Manster”, Hall of Famer Randy White out
of Maryland who only contributed to Doomsday for 14 seasons. They
followed him with Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson with an extra 1st round
choice. In the 2nd round, the chose long time starting guard Burton
Lawless. In the 3^rd round they got 10 year starting middle linebacker
Bob Breunig. In the 4th, the picked up Pat Donovan, a fixture at right
tackle for the next 9 seasons. With a second 4th round selection they
got Randy Hughes, a starting safety. With their 5th choice, they got
Kyle Davis, a backup offensive lineman for the next 5 years.
ऀIn the 6th round, they chose Rolly Woolsey, a part time starting
cornerback who hung around for 5 seasons. In the 7th round, they got
Mike Hegman, a 13 year starter at weak side linebacker. In round 8, they
picked up punter Mitch Hoopes. In the 9th round, they got Ed “Not Too
Tall” Jones, who made the team as a running back for one year.
ऀAfter a short nap during rounds 10, 11 and 12 they went back to work
drafting Herbert Scott in the 13th who started opposite Burton Lawless
for over a decade. Then finally, in round 14, they got running back
Scott Laidlaw who was a solid backup for 6 years.
ऀOverall, 11 draft picks and 1 free agent, receiver Percy Howard, made
the roster in ’75, hence the nickname the “Dirty Dozen”. The 1975
Cowboys went 10-4, came in second in the NFL East then became the first
wildcard team to win a Super Bowl beating the Pittsburg Steelers.
ऀNow, the draft class of 2020 can’t be the Dirty Dozen sequel unless
several undrafted free agents make the team, because there are only 7
rounds to the draft, and the Cowboys only got to choose 6 players.
ऀHowever, they just might become the Naughty Nine, the Elite Eight or,
I’d settle for the Sexy Six. The ‘Boys did what I have advocated for
years, they stuck to their board regardless of need or position. I don’t
know whether to credit Mike McCarthy, Jerry, Stephan, Will McClay or
maybe Jerry has been reading my column for all those years. Whatever,
they did it.
ऀIn the first round, all guesses centered around a defense that needed
help. Some had them taking a safety. Some draft gurus thought a star LSU
edge rusher might slip to them. Others were thinking about a Florida
cornerback. Well, the best receiver in the draft, Cee Dee Lamb of OU was
sitting there at 17. How? Who knows? The Cowboys didn’t really need
another receiver. They had 2 thousand yard receivers last season. They
were good, right? When the 6^th best player on your board falls to you,
you don’t hesitate. You don’t reach for need, you jump on it. Maybe next
year, they will have 3 thousand yard receivers.
ऀEvery possible draft combination had Lamb long gone by 17, so the
Cowboys were concentrating on defense. One of the possibilities on their
board was Trevon Diggs of Bama. They had to pass on him to take Lamb.
Guess what. Somehow, Diggs fell to the second round. Even though they
had considered him for the first round, they wavered back and forth in
the 2^nd round between Diggs and OU defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.
It finally come down to there being more tackles available than quality
corners, so they took Diggs.
ऀThe third round comes around, and who is still sitting there?
Gallimore. Boom! They got another player they had targeted.
ऀOn the third day, when most people go back to yard work instead of
watching the draft, in round 4, they nab Tulsa corner Reggie Robinson
who some experts think might have been their best choice on Saturday.
Robinson, it a big physical corner who might not be an immediate starter
on the defense, but he is a special player on special teams. At Tulsa,
he blocked 4 kicks in his career, and is a gunner deluxe on kicking teams.
ऀHe MIGHT have been the top player of the third day except that the
‘Boys traded up in the 5^th to draft Tyler Bladasz, a center from
Wisconsin. The last center they drafted out of Wisconsin will probably
make the Hall of Fame. Bladasz might never be a Frederick, but he might
be the next best thing. He was the Remington Award winner last year as
the best college center in college football.
ऀOr, the best player taken on Saturday could be their second 5^th
rounder, Bradlee Anae. Anae had been projected much higher until he ran
a poor 40 at the combine. Still, he was a sack machine at Utah and a
first team All American. It’s seldom you have to run 40 yards to sack a
quarterback.
ऀThen finally, in the seventh, the chose a quarterback. Ben DiNucci
(sounds like a character John Travolta would play) out of James Madison.
James Madison? Yeah, but before transferring, he had been a 2 year
starter at Pitt. At JM he had a completion percentage of 73%. At 6’3”
220, he is a prototypical QB. At the very least he will push Cooper Rush
for the backup spot.
ऀIt may not be the Dirty Dozen, but it looks like the best group they’ve
drafted since Gil Brandt hung up his computer.
ऀOr, I could just be overexcited because it was the first real sporting
event since… I can’t remember. I might be like the novice who changes
his mind about the priesthood after 6 months at the monastery. The first
girl he sees at Walmart may not be what she seems at first glance.
ऀBut, whatever! I like what I saw, AND it was great to have something
other than last decade’s ball games on ESPN. How about the Healthy Half
Dozen? At least none tested positive for corona virus.
