Navarro's Bulldogs are back!
After waiting months to begin competing because of the pandemic, Navarro College's athletic program returns to competition this week as the Bulldogs begin to unleash all of its athletic teams, beginning with basketball on Wednesday.
The NJCAA ruled that all fall sports be postponed and now the Bulldogs will begin play this week, to the delight of fans, coaches and players.
Navarro's first game will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday when the men's basketball team plays Coastal Bend at home to tip off the season and take the court for the entire athletic program.
The Bulldogs will play a 22-game schedule without any pre-conference games to warm up. Every game is a conference game, which makes every game significant as the Bulldogs make another run at postseason play.
Football
Scott Parr's Bulldogs, who won the conference title in 2019 (the last time teams played) will play their first game March 27 at home against Tyler.
The Dawgs will not have any non-conference games, and will play a seven-game conference schedule that begins with Tyler at home and ends on May 8 in a Homecoming game against rival Trinity Valley.
Volleyball
Navarro's defending national championship volleyball team, which went unbeaten and won the school's first NJCAA volleyball title last season, will begin play in the New Mexico Military Institute Invitational on Friday, and play four matches this weekend. The volleyball team will play its first home game at 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Baseball
Matt "Pudge" Podjenski's Bulldogs baseball team, which went to the Junior College World Series in 2019 (the last time there was postseason play) will open its season Jan. 31 in the San Jacinto Tournament.
The Bulldogs play their first home game at 1 p.m. Feb. 5 against Weatherford.
Softball
Jessica Karenke-Burke's softball Bulldogs will open the season Feb. 3 with a doubleheader at Ranger, and will play their first home game on Feb. 10 with a doubleheader against San Jacinto South, beginning at 1 p.m.
Soccer
Alicia's Wilson's women's soccer team, a national powerhouse that has made back-to-back trips to the NJCAA Tournament, will be back on the pitch April 3 at home against the program's biggest rival, Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.