After pounding teams all year with a lineup loaded with big bats that hit .305 and scored 327 runs, including 41 in their four-game winning streak before Friday, what do you think Navarro's Bulldogs did in their opening game of the postseason?
They took their season and the baseball and handed them over to the pitching staff.
Not a bad idea, not bad at all.
Cooper Randall and Seth Foster knew just what to do as they combined to pitch a masterpiece, stopping Blinn on just four singles to lift the Dawgs into Saturday's second round with a 4-1 victory.
Randall started and allowed four base hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings while surviving six walks, and then Foster slammed the door shut with a brilliant relief stint, no-hitting the Bucs the rest of the way. Foster struck out two and walked one to put Navarro in Saturday's second round game.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (26-11) play Bossier Parish (22-20) at 2 p.m. Saturday back at Tyler's Irwin Field at UT-Tyler Ballpark in the double elimination Region XIV North Regional.
The Dawgs made the most of their hits Friday. Tallon Heine ripped a two-run single in the second inning to give Randall a 2-0 lead and Navarro added a run in the sixth and another in the eighth.
Chad Ricker walked twice and scored twice, and Logan Letney tripled ad scored later. Zac Vooletich had a huge RBI double on a day when four runs were more than enough to get the Dawgs rolling in the playoffs.
