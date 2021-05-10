Chad Ricker put the final touches on a brilliant weekend of pitching for Navarro's Bulldogs, who swept their way through the North Regional by simply shutting down everyone in sight.
Ricker's 8-0 seven-inning complete game shutout over Bossier Parish Sunday in the title game in Tyler sends the Dawgs to next weekend's Super Regional against South champion San Jacinto with the winner advancing to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Co.
The Bulldogs are on a seven-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10 after winning all three games in Tyler.
The Bulldogs' (28-11) last trip to Grand Junction was in 2019 when they reached the JUCO World Series with a team that blasted opponents with a power-hitting lineup, but it was the strength of the Bulldog pitching staff that dominated the four-team field in Tyler this weekend.
Four pitchers allowed just three runs in three games as the Bulldogs beat Blinn 4-1 Friday, shut down Bossier Parish 12-2 Saturday in a six-inning game, and took care of Bossier again on Sunday as Ricker allowed just five hits while striking out eight.
Ricker, who usually plays first base, made his fifth start of the season and his replacement at first, Josh Dyer, came through with his first homer at Navarro -- a three-run shot.
Cash Rugely went 2-for-4 with a double, scored a run and drove in a run, and Ethan Ruiz (2-for-4) had an RBI single to lead the Dawgs at the plate.
Rugely went 2-for-3 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs Saturday and Zac Vooletich belted a three-run homer Saturday to lead a nine-hit barrage that included four doubles and a homer in Navarro's 12-2 win over Bossier in the second round game. Ruiz doubled, scored three times, and drove in two runs, and Logan Letney and Tallon Heine each doubled and drove in a run. Jake Combs pitched a six-inning complete game, stopping Bossier on six hits while striking out six.
Friday's Game
After pounding teams all year with a lineup loaded with big bats that hit .305 and scored 327 runs, including 41 in their four-game winning streak before Friday, what do you think Navarro's Bulldogs did in their opening game of the postseason?
They took their season and the baseball and handed them over to the pitching staff.
Not a bad idea, not bad at all.
Cooper Randall and Seth Foster knew just what to do as they combined to pitch a masterpiece, stopping Blinn on just four singles to lift the Dawgs into Saturday's second round with a 4-1 victory.
Randall started and allowed four base hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings while surviving six walks, and then Foster slammed the door shut with a brilliant relief stint, no-hitting the Bucs the rest of the way. Foster struck out two and walked one to put Navarro in Saturday's second round game.
The Dawgs made the most of their hits Friday. Heine ripped a two-run single in the second inning to give Randall a 2-0 lead and Navarro added a run in the sixth and another in the eighth.
Ricker walked twice and scored twice, and Letney tripled ad scored later. Vooletich had a huge RBI double on a day when four runs were more than enough to get the Dawgs rolling in the playoffs.
