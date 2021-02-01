Navarro's 14th-ranked Bulldogs opened their season over the weekend at the San Jacinto Tournament, and boy did they open on fire.
All-American Cash Rugely and four other Dawgs hit home runs in the season opener -- a 21-11 win over Howard College. The Bulldogs pounded out 17 hits, including dingers from Rugely, Logan Letney, Austin Eaton, Tallon Heine, and Zac Vooletich. Rugely drove in three runs, Letney drove in four and Heine had five RBIs.
The Bulldogs gave up six runs in the first, built a 12-6 lead after four innings and when Howard closed to 12-11 Navarro erupted for a nine-run inning in the eighth to put the game away. The Bulldogs used four pitchers and Patrick Kudelka, who gave up two runs on three hits over 3 2/3 innings, got the win.
The Bulldogs didn't go deep against Alvin, but won their second game of the year 8-0 on just six hits. They had a six-run fifth inning, and two pitchers -- Jake Combs and Letney -- combined for a three-hit shutout. Letney didn't allow a hit or a walk over the final three innings.
Alex Vergara, drove in two runs, and Rugely had an RBI. Both doubled and Rugely scored twice while Vergara came home once.
The Dawgs dropped their third game, 9-5, to Grayson. Chad Ricker gave up four runs while getting just two outs in the fifth and took the loss. Rugely hit a homer, but Grayson tagged Luke Negrete for four runs in the seventh to put the game away.
Navarro lost its fourth game of the weekend Sunday, Eaton drove in three runs and Vergara drove in two, but Weatherford jumped out to an 8-2 lead after four innings.
Navarro starts the season at 2-2.
