Navarro's Bulldogs went on a hitting spree Wednesday beating up Tyler 18-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader that Tyler split with a 13-5 win in the second game.
The Dawgs pounded out 17 hits and scored 18 runs with just three extra-base knocks and without hitting a home run. Austin Thorp and Ethan Bates doubled and Caden Koerbacher tripled for Navarro, on a day when the Dawgs had 14 singles and a wild 10-run inning.
Koerbacher drove in five runs Tyler Dickey, who went 2-for-2 and scored three times, drove in four as the pair accounted for nine RBIs in the five-inning mercy-rule game.
Thorp went 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run, Bates went 2-for-3, scored three runs and drove in two runs, and Joel Shea went 1-for-2, scored twice and drove in two runs. Austin Eaton went 2-for-2, scored twice and drove in a run and Tyler McShane had an RBI single and scored twice.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the second and four in the third then put the game away with 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Kyler Heyne picked up the win on the mound, going the five-inning distance, He gave up two hits and unearned runs, striking out six and walking four.
The Bulldogs took an early lead and were tied 4-4 at the end of four innings in the second game. but Tyler erupted with a seven-run fifth inning and went on to win 13-5.
Thorp tripled and scored twice, Weston Valasek went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs and McShane doubled in a run. Xavien Thompson went 2-for-2 and drove in a run. The Bulldogs, who used four pitchers in the game, play Panola in a doubleheader at home Saturday.
