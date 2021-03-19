Had this been a game on the sandlots of America the two teams would have stopped play and picked up the sides all over again.
But this was a JUCO game of baseball in an incredibly competitive conference so you shake your head and re-read the final score a couple of times: Navarro 21, Tyler 2.
Yes, 21-2.
And Navarro did all that damage in just five innings. Don't blame Tyler. This is a Navarro team that has scored 183 runs in 20 games. That's a 9.15 runs per game average every time the Bulldogs get a chance to hit.
These guys can rake.
"It's crazy," Navarro coach Matt "Pudge" Podjenski said. "We felt the hitting would be a little ahead the pitching when we started this year. They've been great.''
Podjenski said his players have worked hard and he gives a lot of credit to hitting coach Brett Doe.
"Brett does a great job working with them and they have really bought into the approach," he said. "It's top to bottom in our lineup and we've got guys on the bench who (can hit but haven't had the opportunity).
"We can't get complacent," he said. "We've got to keep it going, and we've got to pitch. At the end of the day we've got to pitch to get to where we want to go (JUCO World Series). Our pitchers have done a good job, and we've scored a lot of runs."
The Dawgs (these numbers are real) have scored 20 or more runs three times and have put up 17 runs and 18 runs in a couple of other parties at the plate. They've scored 10 or more runs 10 times -- that's half of their games. So it's not Tyler's fault.
These guys can rake.
Thursday's game in Tyler started out as a Zac Attack (that's Zac Vooletich, who belted a homer in the first and another in the second) and ended up a full fledged assault as 10 different players drove in at least one run, including six big bats who drove in two or more (did we mentioned all this happened in just five innings).
Vooletich, who leads the Dawgs in homers (5) and RBI (29 in 20 games), drove in four runs, including three in Navarro's five-run second when he hit a three-run shot.
Two other Bulldogs went deep. Logan Letney belted a homer in the third and Ethan Ruiz, who now has four dingers and 19 RBIs in 20 games, went deep in Navarro's six-run fourth. Believe it or not, there were no long balls in Navarro's eight-run fifth inning.
But Cal Stark, Chad Ricker, Tallon Heine, Weston Valasek, Austin Thorpe and Weston Symes all drove in runs in Navarro's fun-filled fifth.
Stark (1-for-3, 2 runs), Ricker (2-for-3, 2 runs and 2 doubles) and Heine (3-for-3, 3 runs and two doubles) all finished the day with three RBIS each in a Three-for-all.
It was not Cooper Randall's birthday. It just felt that way for the Navarro starter, who went the five-inning distance and got the win after allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out five. The only bad news for Randall was that he didn't get a chance to hit.
The Dawgs finished with 15 hits and improved to 15-5 for the season and 9-2 in the Region XIV race, where they are tied for first-place with Tyler. The Dawgs complete the three-game series against Tyler Saturday at home with a doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m.
Happy hitting ...
