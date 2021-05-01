Maybe Cash Rugely and Navarro's Bulldogs were just tired of waiting, tired of sitting out game after game.
They hadn't played since April 10 -- shoved off the diamond for three weeks while the weather dictated their season. Finally, the Dawgs moved their conference game on Friday against Tyler to Corsicana High School's Price Field, where the state of the art turf can hold its own against Mother Nature.
The Dawgs did a lot more than hold their own against Tyler.
Rugely, Navarro's All-American shortstop, erupted, driving in six runs to lead the Dawgs to a 14-9 victory in the first game of a three-game series, which continues Saturday with a doubleheader in Tyler.
Rugely went 2-for-3 and made the most of his at-bats bring in a half dozen runs. He hit a three-run homer in the second, brought in a run with a sac fly in the fifth and doubled home two more runs in the seventh. He also stole two bases.
Rugely was not alone. The Bulldogs belted three homers out of Price and pounded Tyler pitching for 10 hits. Cal Stark, who scored twice and drove in two runs, went deep in the third, and Alex Vergara, who went 2-for-5 and scored twice, hit a solo shot in Navarro's six-run fifth inning that gave the Dawgs a12-8 lead.
Rugely, Stark and Vergara combined to go 5-for-10 with three bombs and nine RBIs. Logan Letney also had a big day with a triple. He scored twice and drove in a run.
Nick Oslovar, Navarro's third pitcher, pitched the fifth and sixth and allowed just one hit while striking out four and walking two to get the win.
The Bulldogs are now 17-5 in conference play and 23-11 overall with 17 games either canceled or postponed this season, including eight in a row before playing Friday.
