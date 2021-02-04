Talk about a Homecoming.
Navarro's Bulldogs held a party at the plate Thursday afternoon in their home opener and everyone was invited as they pounded Weatherford 17-6 in seven innings.
It was a hit parade. Eight Dawgs scored at least one run and all nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit. Eight Dawgs drove in at least one run to build the lead to 17-2 before Weatherford scored four runs in the seventh.
The first four hitters in the Navarro lineup combined to go 8-for-14, and the same group of Cash Rugely (2-for-4), Zac Zooletich (2-for-3), Tyler Dickey (2-for-3) and Alex Vergara (2-for-4) combined to drive in nine runs and score 11 times.
By the time it was over the Bulldogs had 14 hits and scored 17 times without the benefit of a home run. It was just a conga line with one hit after another, including a seven-run sixth inning that produced a 17-2 lead in Navarro's final at-bat.
Five Dawgs drove in runs in the sixth: Vooletich had an RBI single, Austin Eaton drove in a run, Logan Letney walked to drive in a run, Rugely had an RBI triple and Vergara had an RBI double in the sixth.
Rugely led off for Navarro and kept busy all day, scoring four runs and driving in three. Zooletich, who had a double and sac fly, was next and he drove in three runs and scored three times. Dickey scored twice and drove in a run and Vergara doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Letney went 2-for-3, scored and drove two runs, Ethan Ruiz scored twice and drove in a run, and Eaton went 1-for-2, scored twice and drove in a run. the sixth. Cal Stark doubled as every Bulldog with a bat left with at least one hit.
Navarro used three pitchers. Starter Patrick Kudelka went three innings and gave up a run on three hits while striking out two, and Seth Foster pitched the next three innings, allowing a run on two hits and struck out two. Shea Ellis pitched the seventh.
The Bulldogs have scored 43 runs in five games and are now 3-2 and will play Seward County and Weatherford at Weatherford on Saturday. Their next home game is at 2 p.m. Monday against Grayson.
