It won't be easy.
It never is when the right man for the right job walks away, but that's something Navarro baseball coach Matt "Pudge" Podjenski has already thought about -- and thought about a lot.
After 25 years of coaching, including 15 at Navarro, where he was a part of more than 300 victories, Podjenski, who is in the Navarro Hall of Fame, is leaving the baseball diamond.
He will walk away after the season ends.
"I'm going to step aside after the season," Podjenski said Monday. "I've decided to spend more time with my family. I've been doing this for 25 years. It's time to transcend into a new chapter. It's time to step aside and spend more time with them (my family).
"We're excited for what the next chapter brings," he said. "I want to spend time with my grandson, Jasper, and the rest of my family."
Podjenski, who is only 46, wouldn't say exactly what he plans to do, but he's building a new house by the lake, and leaves with some lifelong memories.
He was an assistant coach for eight years under Whoa Dill, and a big part of Navarro's 2011 run to the JUCO national title, and the Bulldogs' trip to the JUCO World Series in 2013 when they just missed winning it all. The Dawgs won 307 games while Dill and Podjenski were together.
Of course, he took over as the Bulldogs' head coach in 2014 and took his own team to Grand Junction and the JUCO World Series in 2019 when they finished third in the nation.
No one knows if last year's team would have made it to the JUCO World Series, but the chances looked real good before Navarro's season ended abruptly at the heat of a Bulldog seven-game winning streak.
Podjenski won his 200th game at Navarro earlier this season, and his team looks ready to make another run at a title this spring. There's no one at Navarro who wouldn't love to see Podjenski go out with a national title.
After that he will be pitching to Jasper, who at 3-years-old is not concerned about Tee-ball, but is already hitting coach-pitch baseball with his grandfather.
He's got a flood of memories that will no doubt will carry him through whatever he ends up doing. Skip Johnson, Dill and Podjenski have made Navarro one of the most respected JUCO programs in the nation. Podjenski's teams averaged more than 34 wins a year (before the 2020 was canceled), including a career-high 41 wins in 2019. The Bulldogs opened every season with the goal of winning it all -- but that's only a part of his story.
"Obviously, it's always about the players," he said. "There have been so many great players who have come through here. They've done so many good things as baseball players and as people -- the most as people.
"We won the national championship and of course that's a great memory," he said. "And to go back two more times is special.
"Every team is special, all those players," he said. "I've got a lot of memories, special times. It's just time for me to step aside."
