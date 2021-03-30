Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 52F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 52F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.