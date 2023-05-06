Navarro's Bulldogs came back from a 4-0 deficit and defeated Alvin 5-4 in their opening game of the North Region XIV Tournament with a walk-off in the 10th Friday at Navarro.
They play Paris at 2 p.m. Saturday at Navarro.
Alvin scored four runs in the second inning, but the Dawgs went to the bullpen and Caden Greanead shut down Alvin, pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight, and the Dawgs scored in the bottom of the 10th to advance to Saturday's game against Paris.
Carlos Garcia picked up the win in relief with a scoreless 10th inning, retiring the side in order with two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs came back with two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to send the game to extra innings. They pounded Alvin pitching with 13 hits, and were led at the plate by Will Vasseur, who went 2-for-5 with a triple, scored and drove in two runs, Bryce Jones, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Austin Eaton, who went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs, Jack Opojen who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Wesley Jordan who went 1-for4, scored and drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.