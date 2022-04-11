Navarro's Bulldogs bounced back from a 10-4 loss to beat Panola 11-1 Saturday and gain a split in a doubleheader on the road.
Austin Eaton had a monster game, going 4-for-4 with a pair of homers to drive in four runs. Tyler Dickey went 2-for-4 with a double, scored and drove in two runs and Tyler Abrego doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
Ethan Bates did it all.
He started and went the six-inning distance, allowing just three hits while striking out eight and walking one, and he belted a two-run double.
