Logan Letney made sure Navarro's Bulldogs would end their losing streak when he broke out with a monster game Saturday, driving in five runs to ignite the Dawgs, who defeated Panola 9-3 to end a four-game skid.
The losing streak only included two conference games (both to Panola), but the Bulldogs salvaged the final game of the three-game series, scoring three runs in the third and exploding for six runs in the sixth to take the season series 4-2 (they swept the Ponies earlier).
Navarro is now 13-4 in the conference and 19-9 overall after winning Saturday. The Bulldogs have a three-game series against Northeast Texas, beginning with a single game in Mount Pleasant on Thursday and concluding with a doubleheader at Perry D. Graham Field Saturday.
The Dawgs brought out the big arms to go along with the big bats to beat Panola. Cooper Randall started and went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven, and Jake Combs finished the game, tossing the final 5 2/3 inning. Combs improved to 5-0, giving up one run on three hits while striking out six without allowing a walk as the two Navarro pitchers finished with a combined 13 strikeouts.
Letney homered ad singled to lead the way at the plate and Chad Ricker went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run. Ricker, Cash Rugely, Zac Vooletich and Alex Vergara all drove runs in Navarro's big six-run inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.