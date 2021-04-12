Alex Vergara belted a homer and drove in five runs and Austin Thorp belted a three-run homer to lead Navarro in a 17-5 win over Northeast in the second half of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost the first game Saturday 9-5, but they took the three game series, 2-1, thanks to a 10-5 win on Friday. Vergara's 3-for-4, five RBI game Saturday included a three-run homer and a double and ignited a 16-hit day for the Dawgs, who are now Region XIV play and 22-11 overall. They play a three-game series at Bossier Paris beginning Thursday.
Navarro's All-American shortstop, Cash Rugely, wore out Northeast's pitching staff in the doubleheader. Rugely went 3-for-3 with two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run in Navarro's 9-5 loss, and then went 4-for-6 with a double in the one-sided win. He stole two bases, scored four runs and knocked in two.
Cal Stark hit a solo homer in the opener and then scored twice and knocked in two runs in the 17-5 victory, and Zac Vooletich went 2-for-2, scored three times and drove in a run in the late game.
