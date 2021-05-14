Don't look now, but Navarro's Bulldogs are two wins away from a trip to the Division I JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Co.
All they have to do is win a best-of-three series in the Region XIV Super Regional against San Jacinto, the No. 4 team in the nation and one of the top programs in the country every year.
But then again, Navarro is also one of the top programs in the nation, and that's why the best-of-three series at Austin's Concordia University should be a classic.
The series begins at 3 p.m. Saturday with Game 2 scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday and Game 3 (if necessary) will be played at 1 p.m. Monday at Concordia's Tornado Field -- the neutral site the two teams agreed on to decide who is going to Grand Junction.
The Bulldogs made the trip to Grand Junction in 2019 and almost won it all, finishing third in the nation with a team of big hitters who scored runs like crazy. And after missing the 2020 season, they're back within reach of the a run at the title -- which they won in 2011.
Matt "Pudge" Podjenski, who is in his eighth year as Navarro's head coach, was an assistant coach on Whoa Dill's title team that year. Podjenski is retiring after this season, and Dill is returning to Navarro, where the baseball program is a close-knit family.
Podjenski would love to retire on top, but he knows the mountain his team will have to climb to get there -- still, Podjenski and his Dawgs are confident.
"They've (San Jacinto) got real good pitching and they've a lot of guys in their lineup who can do a lot of damage," said Podjenski, whose Bulldogs are ranked No. 17 in the latest NJCAA Top 20 poll.
"We feel it's a good matchup," he said. "I think if you are talking about the best programs in the country that San Jacinto and Navarro are in that conversation.
"We feel if we play well and play our best baseball that we match up with them. It comes down to us playing our best baseball and doing what we do well. I'm more concerned with us playing well than who we are playing."
The Bulldogs arrived at the threshold of going back to Grand Junction in a new NJCAA format that feels as if it has catapulted Podjenski's team toward their yearly goal.
They played in a new a two-round format of a Northern Regional and Super Region, ad had no trouble advancing by sweeping three games last weekend in Tyler in the Northern Regional. The Dawgs saw their pitching staff rise to the occasion as they allowed just three runs in three games, beating Blinn 4-1 and then beating Bossier Parish twice in the double-elimination tournament. The Bulldogs won easily -- 12-2 and 8-0.
Chad Ricker, a first baseman who was making his fifth start of the season, shut out Bossier 8-0 on five hits going the seven-inning distance and striking out eight on Sunday to send the Dawgs to the Super Regional, after Jake Combs went the six-inning distance on Saturday in the 12-2 win.
Combs, who is 7-0 with a 2.15 ERA and Cooper Randall, who beat Blinn in the opening game last weekend, are the leaders of the staff. Randall is 6-1 with a 2.73 ERA and has 50 Ks in 49 1/3 innings.
Podjenski has a deep staff that includes Ricker and Seth Foster, who pitched 3 2/3 hitless innings to nail down the win against Blinn. Navarro has seen different players step up all year, which is one of the best qualities of a team that can score with anyone.
"We hit up and down the lineup," Podjenski said. "You never know who is going to step up from game to game. It's been like that all year."
He even pointed out that even though his 2019 team pounded the ball and scored a ton of runs to get to Grand Junction that this year's team might be just as good or better at the plate.
"I would venture to say that this team might be even better than that one," he said.
The 2021 Bulldogs are hitting .301 as a team and have scored 355 runs in 39 games, and are capable of breaking any game open at any time with more balance in the lineup than the 2019 team.
They're led by All-American shortstop Cash Rugely, who is hitting .389 with 49 hits, including 27 extra base hits. He has eight homers and has driven in 40 runs while scoring 50, and has a 1.287 OPS. Rugely also has 21 stolen bases.
Zac Vooletich leads the Bulldogs in steals with 27, and leads in scoring with 54 runs in 39 games. He's hitting .357 with a team-leading 51 hits, including 21 extra-base hits. He has six homers and has driven in 40 runs. But those two are just part of a lineup with a long list of clutch hitters, and that's why Podjenski believes in his team.
The Bulldogs (28-11) have won seven in a row and nine of their last 11, and matchup well against the Gators, who are 46-12 and also swept their way through the South Regional. They've won 11 of their last 13 and -- like Navarro -- have a history of playing well in the postseason.
"This is fun," Podjenski said. "This is what you want. You want to play in big playoff games against really good teams. This is what it's all about. This is what we play for every year."
