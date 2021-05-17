Navarro's Bulldogs fell to San Jacinto 10-9 Monday in what will go down as one of the most bitter and painful losses in the program's history -- a shake-your-head defeat that came as the Dawgs stood on the threshold of another trip to the JUCO World Series.
The loss in Game 3 of the best-of-three Super Regional series will also go down as one of the greatest comebacks that wasn't -- a die-hard and gutsy effort from a Bulldogs team that kept finding ways to win all year, discovering new heroes and new joy in a season that seemed like it would never end.
There they were, these no-quit Dawgs, battling back and back and back and climbing out of a 7-0 hole, refusing to see their season end. San Jac's No. 4 Gators, who broke Navarro's heart in Game 1 Saturday with a 5-4, 11-inning walk-off, scored seven runs in just two innings, tossing up a six-spot in the second to seemingly take control of a game that had a trip to the JUCO World Series waiting for the winner.
The Bulldogs never blinked and finally took a 9-8 lead when Alex Vergara doubled to left in the top of the seventh, bringing home Josh Dyer and Zac Vooletich, lifting the Dawgs to their first lead of the long day.
But it wasn't enough. The Gators had one last rally in them, and scored twice in the bottom of the eighth when a costly one-out error put runners at second and third. Then Mason Auer delivered one last time for San Jac, hitting a two-run double to center for a 10-9 lead.
Auer drove in five runs with a two-run triple in the second, a solo home run in the fourth and the final dagger in the eighth.
The Bulldogs tried to put together a two-out rally in the ninth when Vooletich, who went 5-for-5 in his final game at Navarro, singled, but he was left stranded at first when the game ended with a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch that could have given Navarro one more chance had it been called a ball.
The 12th-ranked Bulldogs end their season at 29-13, just shy of returning to Grand Junction. They made the trip in their previous season in 2019 and were looking to repeat during coach Matt "Pudge" Podjenski's final run at Navarro.
Podjenski is retiring after leading his team to an inspiring season in his eighth year as their head coach and 15th at Navarro, where he was part of more than 300 victories and two trips to Grand Junction, including in 2011 when as an assistant coach he helped the Bulldogs win it all under Whoa Dill.
Pudge's Bulldogs fought till the end.
They never looked down after their bitter Game 1 loss Saturday and belted four homers to knock off San Jac 9-4 Sunday night and force a Game 3 back at Concordia University's Tornado Field in Austin.
They were knocked down early Monday, but after falling behind 7-0, they stormed back with a four-run inning in the top of the third. Cash Rugely, the Dawgs' All-American shortstop, led off with a triple, and Vooletich quickly doubled Rugely home to start the third.
Vergara singled and Cal Stark walked to load the bases. Ethan Ruiz walked to make it a 7-2 game, and Dyer delivered a two-out, two-run double.
The Bulldogs just kept coming, and scored a run in the fifth when Ruiz belted his second homer in two days -- a solo shot to left to close to 8-5 -- and then added two runs in the sixth when Vergara doubled home Rugely, who led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, and Vooletich, who followed Rugely with a single to right. That closed the gap to 8-7 and it appeared nothing would stop the Dawgs.
And it sure looked like they were on their way to Grand Junction when Vergara, who had three hits and drove in four runs, came through with another two-run double in the seventh to give Navarro their 9-8 lead.
Each team used four pitchers and Navarro's Austin Ream pitched better than anyone. He started the third inning and stopped the bleeding, allowing just one run in the fourth until San Jac rallied in the eighth. Ream who left with one-out in the eighth, allowed three hits over 5.1 innings. He was charged with three runs, but only one of those was earned (Auer's homer in the fourth). Both runs in the eighth were unearned.
Cole McMillan pitched the final two scoreless innings for San Jacinto and picked up the win.
But no one at Navarro will remember that. They will no doubt remember -- and remember for years -- how these Bulldogs just kept fighting and battling back ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.