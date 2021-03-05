Navarro's Bulldogs scored two unearned earned runs in the eighth inning to beat Northeast 9-8 on the road Wednesday in a key Region XIV game.
Zac Vooletich and Alex Vergara walked to lead off the eighth and Logan Letney, who had a memorable game, reached on an error to score Vooletich, and then a passed ball brought home Vergara to give the Bulldogs a 9-7 lead.
Letney, Navarro's fifth pitcher of the day, came in from the outfield with runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the eighth. He threw just five pitches to end the threat pitched the ninth to earn the save.
Letney not only got the save, but he had an RBI double in Navarro's four-run fifth inning that gave the Dawgs a 6-2 lead. Letney scored twice and drove in two runs. Vergara homered in the fifth inning, and Cal Stark drove in a run with a sac fly. Northeast came back with a five-run sixth to knot things at 7-7.
Chad Ricker started and went five innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out six, and Ricker had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, and drive in three runs.
The Bulldogs (8-4 and 3-1) play a three game series at home Friday and Saturday against Bossier Parish).
