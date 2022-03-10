Navarro's Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Bossier Parish Wednesday at home, dropping the opener 8-5 and winning the second game 8-6.
Austin Eaton and Xavien Thompson hit homers in the opener and Tyler Dickey went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Seth Foster started and took the loss, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings. Foster struck out four and walked two.
Eaton had two doubles, scored and drove in three runs in the 8-6 victory, finishing the day with five RBIs, and Dickey went 3-for-4 and scored in the win to complete a 5-for-7 day at the plate.
Ethan Bates had a double and drove in a run, Tyler McShane had an RBI single and Landon Boyd had a sacrifice fly for the Dawgs, who pounded out 11 hits. They scored three runs in the fifth to grab a 3-0 lead and four in the sixth to go up 7-2.
Kyler Heynie started and got the win. He gave up three hits and allowed five runs (two earned) over 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.
The Bulldogs have won three of their last four games and are 3-7 in Region XIV and 4-4 at home. They play a doubleheader at Tyler on Saturday.
