MT. PLEASANT -- Navarro's Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker on the road Saturday to Northeast, which won 4-3 with a walk-off to split a doubleheader against the Bulldogs, who won the opener 10-2.
The Dawgs, who have won seven of their last nine games, are winding down their season and play a doubleheader at Bossier on Wednesday before wrapping up the regular season with a doubleheader against Tyler Saturday at home.
The Bulldogs played long ball in the 10-2 victory over Northeast, jumping out to an 8-0 lead after two innings.
Matt Houston went 2-for-4, hitting hit two bombs and driving in four runs, and Wesley Jordan went 1-for-4 and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs. Bryce Jones drove in a run and Austin Eaton doubled, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Anthony Garcia, who pitched in middle relief, picked up the win on the mound, giving up one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out one and walking four.
