Navarro's first-place Bulldogs split a doubleheader at Panola Friday and will play the final game of the three game series at Perry D. Graham Field Monday, completing a series that saw the schedule changed twice because of wet weather.
The Bulldogs won the opening game Friday 5-2 with some solid pitching from starter Cooper Randall, who went five innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out six, and Austin Reams, who wrapped up the game, tossing two perfect innings, and striking out two.
Cal Stark went 3-for-4, scored twice and belted a home run in Navarro's two run fifth, and Chad Ricker went 2-for-2 with a triple and drove in two runs. Tyler Dickey and Tallon Heine also drove in a run apiece.
Ethan Ruiz drove in two runs in the 4-3 loss, hitting a solo homer in the eighth to knot things at 3-3, but Panola's Jack Angus won the game for the Ponies with a two-out, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. All four of Panola's runs came on solo homers.
Nick Oslovar, Navarro's fourth pitcher, came in to pitch the ninth and struck out the first two batters before Angus hit the game winner. Jake Combs started for the Dawgs and went five innings. He have up three runs on three hits (all solo homers). He struck out four and walked five.
The Bulldogs, who are 12-3 in the Region XIV East Zone race, play Panola at 3 p.m. Monday at Perry D. Graham. They play at San Jacinto-North Wednesday and play at Panola Friday to make up a game that was canceled in Carthage on Feb. 18 due to weather.
