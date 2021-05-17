Navarro's Bulldogs, who lost an 11-inning 5-4 heartbreaker Saturday in the Super Regional to San Jacinto, kept their season and dream of reaching the JUCO World Series alive Sunday night with a 9-4 win over San Jac.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play the No. 4 Gators at 1 p.m. Monday at Concordia University's Tornado Field in Game 3 of the series with a trip to Grand Junction, Co. and the JUCO World Series on the line.
The 17th-ranked Bulldogs hit four home runs Sunday and Jake Combs (10-0) got the win, allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings while striking out seven.
Combs ended his start in dramatic fashion, striking out back-to-back Gators to leave runners stranded at second and third. Combs battled Ben Greer in a 10-pitch at-bat before striking him out, and then fanned Warren Laster to end the inning in one of the biggest moments in the series.
A.J. Ozorio-Brace nailed down a four-inning save, allowing two runs on three hits with another clutch performance from the Bulldogs' bullpen, which has gotten better and better all year long.
Zac Vooletich hit a two-run homer in the first to get the Dawgs on the board and Chad Ricker hit a two-run shot, and Tyler Dickey came through with an RBI in Navarro's three-run third inning as the Bulldogs built a 5-1 lead.
Navarro's bats stayed hot as the Bulldogs (29-12) added two runs in the fifth on back-to-back home runs by Logan Letney and Cal Stark, who belted two pitches in a row out of the park.
Alex Vergara, who went 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run with his double in Navarro's two-run sixth inning, and Letney walked, stole second and scored on two wild pitches to lift the Dawgs to a 9-2 lead.
The Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine games for coach Matt "Pudge" Podjenski, who is retiring after the season.
