Navarro's Bulldogs are the hottest team in the Region XIV race after their run of winning seven-of-eight that included a five-game winning streak.
The streak came to an end in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday with a 9-1 loss to Panola, but the Dawgs made their point and turned their season around.
Austin Eaton has been on fire. He lifted the Dawgs to a 4-3 non-conference win over Grayson on Monday with a two-out, two-strike walk-off two-run single that gave the Dawgs a 4-3 win. Eaton drove in a run in the first inning and Tyler Dickey had an RBI single in the ninth to close the gap to 3-2 before Eaton's walk-off extended the winning streak to four games.
The Bulldogs used six pitchers in the non-conference game and Brady Logsdon picked up the win in relief, tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning before the Dawgs delivered the win in their final at-bat.
The Bulldogs made it five in a row in the opening game of a doubleheader against Panola on Wednesday when they stormed back from a 7-1 deficit to beat the Ponies 16-8.
Eaton was at it again, driving in five runs to ignite the comeback. He went 3-for-5 with a double and scored twice. Dickey drove in two runs and scored four times to keep the comeback rolling and Weston Valasek belted a home run as part of his 3-for-3 day at the plate. He scored twice and drove in two runs.
The Dawgs had 15 hits, including Walasek's dinger and doubles by Eaton, Austin Thorp and Caden Koerbacher. Thorp scored twice and Koerbacher scored three times in a comeback that saw the Bulldogs score six in the second, four in the third and put the game away with a five-run sixth.
Caden Greanead got the win in relief, going 4 1/3 innings of the six-inning game. He gave up one hit and one run while striking out two.
Navarro is now 6-8 in the Region XIV race. But it's early. They Bulldogs have 22 conference games left, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday with a doubleheader against Angelina at home.
