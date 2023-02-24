Navarro's Bulldogs brought out the big bats and pounded Angelina 9-2 and 9-2, sweeping a doubleheader Thursday to stay hot.
How hot?
The Bulldogs have now won nine of their last 10 games after belting five homers in the nine-inning 9-2 romp in the final game. Bryce Jones had his own party, hitting two home runs and driving in four runs to lead the barrage.
Wesley Jordan, Jack Opolen and Carter Koerbacher all hit homer for Navarro while combing to drive in five runs. Jordan led the parade with three RBIs.
Brett Tanksley started and got the win, going five innings and allowing six hits and two earned runs with a strikeout and Evan Maldanado pitched 3.5 scoreless innings in relief, giving up three hits while striking out four.
The seven-inning first game was the Austin Eaton Show as Eaton led the way with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with a home run, a double and a sac fly and finished with three RBIs.
If that wasn't enough, Eaton won the game on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out eight over six innings.
Koerbacher went 1-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in two runs, Jones drove in his fifth run of the day, Jordan doubled, scored and drove in a run (he had four RBIs for the day), Matt Houston had an RBI and Marco Villanueva went 1-for-1 scored and drove in two runs in the 9-3 victory.
