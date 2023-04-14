Navarro's Bulldogs stayed hot Wednesday sweeping Angelina (2-0 and 11-5) in a doubleheader at home as they head down the stretch run of their season.
The Bulldogs have six conference games left and are rolling toward the Region XIV Tournament. They've won four in a row and eight of their last nine games.
Austin Eaton is still unbeaten on the mound after his seven-inning, complete game shutout in the first game of the doubleheader against Angelina -- a three-hit beauty that saw Eaton strike out seven without allowing a walk.
The Bulldogs got both runs in the fifth. Will Vassuer singled, scored and drove in a run and Austin Pryor drove home Vasseur.
The Bulldogs got the big bats out for the second game, banging out 13 hits and scoring 11 runs, Jake Simpson went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, scored three times and drove in four runs and Matt Houston also had a four RBI day, going 2-for-4, and doing most of the damage with a home run.
Evan Maldonado started and got the win on the mound, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) over four innings. He struck out four and walked five. The Dawgs scored two in the fourth, five in the third and two in the sixth to take a 9-1 lead.
The Dawgs are now 19-9 in conference play and 28-16 overall.
