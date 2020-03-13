Navarro's Corbin Hall

Corsicana High grad Corbin Hall, seen here in an earlier game, picked up a win in relief for Navarro on Thursday.

Navarro’s baseball season was suspended Friday, but the Bulldogs made one last statement, sweeping a doubleheader against Bossier Parish with a 6-4 win and a 12-1 romp on Thursday.

Sergio Arrighetti went the six-inning distance in the 12-1 win, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.

The Bulldogs pounded out 12 hits, including eight extra base hits in the win. Cash Rugely went 3-for-4, belted a homer,, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Jose Gonzales Jr. and Nico Patrick also hit homers. Gonzales drove in three runs and Patrick hit a two-run homer to ignite a seven-run fifth inning.

Kyle Hawkins, Alex Vergara and Logan Letney, who hit two doubles, all had RBI doubles in Navarro’s seven-run fifth. Ethan Ruiz also had a double and drove in two runs.

The Bulldogs had to come back in the second game, but pulled out the victory with a three-run eight inning to win 6-4.

Dawson Woods broke up a 4-4 tie with the game winning  RBI single in the eighth. Rugely hit a home run and Stacey Bailey and Hawkins had RBI singles for the Dawgs, who  improved to 7-1 in zone play with their seventh East Zone win in a row.

The Bulldogs used four pitchers and Corbin Hall, who pitched a perfect seventh inning, picked up the win.

Nick Oslovar pitched the final two scoreless innings to get the save, striking out three while allowing three hits.

